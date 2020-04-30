4299 E Wildhorse Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Power Ranch Single level 4 bed - Adorable single level in home in highly sought after Power Ranch! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is beautifully appointed with upgraded maple cabinetry, granite counters, and designer paint touches throughout. Not only will you enjoy your formal living and dining but the kitchen opens to the great room, perfect for entertaining! The backyard is maintenance free with simple yet attractive landscaping to include a paved patio and beautiful trees adding just the right amount of shade! Power Ranch is a great community with biking/walking trails, community pools, clubhouse and more!!



(RLNE4850113)