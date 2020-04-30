All apartments in Gilbert
4299 E Wildhorse Dr

4299 E Wildhorse Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4299 E Wildhorse Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Power Ranch Single level 4 bed - Adorable single level in home in highly sought after Power Ranch! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is beautifully appointed with upgraded maple cabinetry, granite counters, and designer paint touches throughout. Not only will you enjoy your formal living and dining but the kitchen opens to the great room, perfect for entertaining! The backyard is maintenance free with simple yet attractive landscaping to include a paved patio and beautiful trees adding just the right amount of shade! Power Ranch is a great community with biking/walking trails, community pools, clubhouse and more!!

(RLNE4850113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4299 E Wildhorse Dr have any available units?
4299 E Wildhorse Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4299 E Wildhorse Dr have?
Some of 4299 E Wildhorse Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4299 E Wildhorse Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4299 E Wildhorse Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4299 E Wildhorse Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4299 E Wildhorse Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4299 E Wildhorse Dr offer parking?
No, 4299 E Wildhorse Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4299 E Wildhorse Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4299 E Wildhorse Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4299 E Wildhorse Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4299 E Wildhorse Dr has a pool.
Does 4299 E Wildhorse Dr have accessible units?
No, 4299 E Wildhorse Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4299 E Wildhorse Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4299 E Wildhorse Dr has units with dishwashers.
