Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Don't miss out! beautiful homes, feature 3 beds/2.5 baths/ 2 car/loft/2032 Sq, beautiful kitchen with Granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, come with all appliances, breakfast bar, large great room, beautiful four penal sliding glass door, large loft, beautiful master bathroom with walk in shower, all bedroom with walk in closet, nice back yard with no one behind and mountain view. Great location, close to ASU east campus, 202 freeway, and San Tan Village mall and more....