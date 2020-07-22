4289 East Jasper Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Take a look at this gorgeous two-level condo that includes stunning eat-in kitchen has granite slab counter tops, breakfast bar and pantry. Ceramic tile and wood flooring in all the right places!! Neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Downstairs master bedroom has a full master bath. Washer and dryer included! Beautiful white shutters throughout the home! Two car garage! Amazing community with pool, playgrounds, walking paths and lush grassy areas. Close to great food and entertainment.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.