Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4289 East Jasper Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

4289 East Jasper Drive

4289 East Jasper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4289 East Jasper Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Take a look at this gorgeous two-level condo that includes stunning eat-in kitchen has granite slab counter tops, breakfast bar and pantry. Ceramic tile and wood flooring in all the right places!! Neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Downstairs master bedroom has a full master bath. Washer and dryer included! Beautiful white shutters throughout the home! Two car garage! Amazing community with pool, playgrounds, walking paths and lush grassy areas. Close to great food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4289 East Jasper Drive have any available units?
4289 East Jasper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4289 East Jasper Drive have?
Some of 4289 East Jasper Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4289 East Jasper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4289 East Jasper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4289 East Jasper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4289 East Jasper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4289 East Jasper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4289 East Jasper Drive offers parking.
Does 4289 East Jasper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4289 East Jasper Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4289 East Jasper Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4289 East Jasper Drive has a pool.
Does 4289 East Jasper Drive have accessible units?
No, 4289 East Jasper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4289 East Jasper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4289 East Jasper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
