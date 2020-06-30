4276 E VEST Avenue

Amenities

WONDERFUL WILLOWS COMMUNITY , TWO COMMUNITY POOLS, PARKS, WALKIING PATHS! Tree Lined streets await you to your new home! Highly upgraded and spotless!Fresh interior and exterior paint, newer carpet, staggered cabinets, buffet area, large center island, Led lighting, ceiling fans, water softener loop, newer hot water heater. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, secondary bedrooms nice size. North/south exposure situated across from park/green belt area. Short walk to community pool. Nice outdoor patio with turf and gates. Short drive to Downtown Gilbert. New Frys marketplace going in down the street at Williams Field/Recker. Hurry to see...this will not last long! Short drive to San Tan Village, easy freeway access!