4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue

Gorgeous great room floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a formal dining room. Located in the popular Morrison Ranch community, this home is stylish and traditional with a comfortable feel. There is a beautiful stoned front gas fireplace in the family room for cozy evenings. The desirable open kitchen sports tons of mocha-stained maple cabinets, slab granite counters & a large breakfast bar island. The refrigerator, washer & dryer are also included. The spacious master bedroom suite is split from the other bedrooms for your privacy. There is a serene outdoor setting which includes an inviting covered patio. Monthly Gardening Service is included.