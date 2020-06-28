All apartments in Gilbert
4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue

4266 E Lexington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4266 E Lexington Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Holliday Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous great room floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a formal dining room. Located in the popular Morrison Ranch community, this home is stylish and traditional with a comfortable feel. There is a beautiful stoned front gas fireplace in the family room for cozy evenings. The desirable open kitchen sports tons of mocha-stained maple cabinets, slab granite counters & a large breakfast bar island. The refrigerator, washer & dryer are also included. The spacious master bedroom suite is split from the other bedrooms for your privacy. There is a serene outdoor setting which includes an inviting covered patio. Monthly Gardening Service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue have any available units?
4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4266 E LEXINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
