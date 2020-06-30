All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4256 East Baylor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4256 East Baylor Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:12 PM

4256 East Baylor Lane

4256 East Baylor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4256 East Baylor Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath in Gilbert Gardens! Brand new flooring and new paint inside and out...4 Bedroom PLUS Loft/den/office/playroom etc. Great-room floor plan. The kitchen and dining room overlook family room. Powder room(1/2 bath) on the first level. All Bedrooms, Loft/den/office, 2 baths and laundry room on 2nd level. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Covered patio with mature trees in the back yard. Grass front and back. Community offers 3 pools, basketball courts, exercise paths, children's playground and much more. Close to 202, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Gateway Airpark, ASU East and much more!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs and 2 cats max)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4256 East Baylor Lane have any available units?
4256 East Baylor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4256 East Baylor Lane have?
Some of 4256 East Baylor Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4256 East Baylor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4256 East Baylor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4256 East Baylor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4256 East Baylor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4256 East Baylor Lane offer parking?
No, 4256 East Baylor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4256 East Baylor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4256 East Baylor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4256 East Baylor Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4256 East Baylor Lane has a pool.
Does 4256 East Baylor Lane have accessible units?
No, 4256 East Baylor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4256 East Baylor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4256 East Baylor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College