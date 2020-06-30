4256 East Baylor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym on-site laundry playground pool

Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath in Gilbert Gardens! Brand new flooring and new paint inside and out...4 Bedroom PLUS Loft/den/office/playroom etc. Great-room floor plan. The kitchen and dining room overlook family room. Powder room(1/2 bath) on the first level. All Bedrooms, Loft/den/office, 2 baths and laundry room on 2nd level. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Covered patio with mature trees in the back yard. Grass front and back. Community offers 3 pools, basketball courts, exercise paths, children's playground and much more. Close to 202, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Gateway Airpark, ASU East and much more!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs and 2 cats max)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



