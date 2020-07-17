All apartments in Gilbert
4250 East Milky Way
4250 East Milky Way

4250 East Milky Way · No Longer Available
Location

4250 East Milky Way, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful home boasts brand new exterior paint, plus new Carpet & Interior Paint. Granite in the kitchen. An open floor plan includes a spacious greatroom that flows into the well appointed kitchen, the upstairs includes a large loft, 2 spare bedrooms & the Master Suite, an additional bedroom is located downstairs for guests or den, The home is located on a very private lot that includes exquisite pavers, mature trees and patio, perfect for entertaining & outdoor living. There is a spacious laundry room, and a side door from the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 East Milky Way have any available units?
4250 East Milky Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 East Milky Way have?
Some of 4250 East Milky Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 East Milky Way currently offering any rent specials?
4250 East Milky Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 East Milky Way pet-friendly?
No, 4250 East Milky Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4250 East Milky Way offer parking?
Yes, 4250 East Milky Way offers parking.
Does 4250 East Milky Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4250 East Milky Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 East Milky Way have a pool?
No, 4250 East Milky Way does not have a pool.
Does 4250 East Milky Way have accessible units?
No, 4250 East Milky Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 East Milky Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4250 East Milky Way has units with dishwashers.
