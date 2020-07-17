4250 East Milky Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful home boasts brand new exterior paint, plus new Carpet & Interior Paint. Granite in the kitchen. An open floor plan includes a spacious greatroom that flows into the well appointed kitchen, the upstairs includes a large loft, 2 spare bedrooms & the Master Suite, an additional bedroom is located downstairs for guests or den, The home is located on a very private lot that includes exquisite pavers, mature trees and patio, perfect for entertaining & outdoor living. There is a spacious laundry room, and a side door from the garage.