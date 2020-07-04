All apartments in Gilbert
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
425 S. Laguna Dr.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

425 S. Laguna Dr.

425 South Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

425 South Laguna Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
Hard to find Tri-level with 5 bedrooms/3 bath/ 3 car garage. Great family home with vaulted ceilings, covered back patio, upstairs master bedroom with walk-in closet and separate tub/show in master bath, cozy fireplace in downstairs family room. Located in a beautiful lake community.

Major Crossroads: Cooper & Warner

Near: Community center with playground and bascket ball

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 S. Laguna Dr. have any available units?
425 S. Laguna Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 S. Laguna Dr. have?
Some of 425 S. Laguna Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 S. Laguna Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
425 S. Laguna Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 S. Laguna Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 425 S. Laguna Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 425 S. Laguna Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 425 S. Laguna Dr. offers parking.
Does 425 S. Laguna Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 S. Laguna Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 S. Laguna Dr. have a pool?
No, 425 S. Laguna Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 425 S. Laguna Dr. have accessible units?
No, 425 S. Laguna Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 425 S. Laguna Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 S. Laguna Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

