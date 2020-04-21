Amenities

4234 E. Dublin Available 02/01/19 Great Gilbert Location - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage. Open floor-plan with 9-foot ceilings, eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, island and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite has wood flooring. Full bathroom with double sink vanity. Backyard features a covered patio with grass landscaping and plenty of room to entertain. Fantastic location close to the 202 San Tan freeway, Mesa Gateway Airport, Top Golf, and San Tan Mall. No Smoking. No Cats allowed. www.rcpmaz.com



