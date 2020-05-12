All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4216 East Bonanza Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4216 East Bonanza Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4216 East Bonanza Road

4216 East Bonanza Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4216 East Bonanza Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***OCCUPIED THROUGH MAY***

You'll love this MOVE-IN READY 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in amenity-filled Power Ranch! Family friendly floor plan features formal living/dining room & separate family room open to the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has maple cabinetry, gas range, black appliances, pantry & island with breakfast bar. Sliding doors lead out from the family room to a charming backyard featuring a covered patio, paver patio with pergola, grass to play on & citrus trees. Double doors lead into the master retreat which has a private bath w/dual sink vanity, separate tub & shower & walk-in closet. Other features include neutral two-tone paint, ceiling fans, window coverings & 2 car garage! See today!

Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 East Bonanza Road have any available units?
4216 East Bonanza Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 East Bonanza Road have?
Some of 4216 East Bonanza Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 East Bonanza Road currently offering any rent specials?
4216 East Bonanza Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 East Bonanza Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 East Bonanza Road is pet friendly.
Does 4216 East Bonanza Road offer parking?
Yes, 4216 East Bonanza Road offers parking.
Does 4216 East Bonanza Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 East Bonanza Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 East Bonanza Road have a pool?
No, 4216 East Bonanza Road does not have a pool.
Does 4216 East Bonanza Road have accessible units?
No, 4216 East Bonanza Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 East Bonanza Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4216 East Bonanza Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College