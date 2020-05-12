4216 East Bonanza Road

Amenities
***OCCUPIED THROUGH MAY***
You'll love this MOVE-IN READY 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in amenity-filled Power Ranch! Family friendly floor plan features formal living/dining room & separate family room open to the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has maple cabinetry, gas range, black appliances, pantry & island with breakfast bar. Sliding doors lead out from the family room to a charming backyard featuring a covered patio, paver patio with pergola, grass to play on & citrus trees. Double doors lead into the master retreat which has a private bath w/dual sink vanity, separate tub & shower & walk-in closet. Other features include neutral two-tone paint, ceiling fans, window coverings & 2 car garage! See today!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
