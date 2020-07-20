All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM

420 E Stonebridge Dr

420 East Stonebridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

420 East Stonebridge Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Stonebridge Lakes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Waterfront 4 bedroom on a lake in Gilbert with a picture perfect view! Yes, a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car garage, single story home with over 2350 sq ft in Stonebridge Lake Estates, Gilbert's premier lake community. Open floor plan with high ceilings, tile throughout the home & master with carpeting in the other 3 bedrooms. Ceiling fans in every room. Kitchen comes with granite counter tops, tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances and a separate laundry room just off the kitchen with front loading washer and dryer. 3 living areas--living room, family room with fireplace and a step-down laminate floored game or sitting room off the foyer. Extra large master bedroom, dual sink vanities and granite counters in both bathrooms. Lots of north facing glass to look out onto your lake and resort style backyard with pebble tech pool and in-ground hot tub. Private boat dock, covered patio with cantilevered patio extension, misting system, and even a boat to peddle around the lake in! The 3 car garage has lots of lighting, sink, and workbench. Great location for schools, shopping, dinning, and freeway access. The Heritage Trail system runs directly through the community and to nearby Freestone Park. Additionally, the large community pool is also within walking distance. Rent is $2395 with refundable deposit of $2395 with good credit. Owner pays for HOA fees and full pool/spa service. Resident is responsible for all utilities and landscaping. 12 or 24 month lease available. Pool table is to stay in front room. Furniture is for staging purposes only, and not included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 E Stonebridge Dr have any available units?
420 E Stonebridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 E Stonebridge Dr have?
Some of 420 E Stonebridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 E Stonebridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
420 E Stonebridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 E Stonebridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 420 E Stonebridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 420 E Stonebridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 420 E Stonebridge Dr offers parking.
Does 420 E Stonebridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 E Stonebridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 E Stonebridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 420 E Stonebridge Dr has a pool.
Does 420 E Stonebridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 420 E Stonebridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 420 E Stonebridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 E Stonebridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
