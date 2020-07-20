420 E Stonebridge Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous Waterfront 4 bedroom on a lake in Gilbert with a picture perfect view! Yes, a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car garage, single story home with over 2350 sq ft in Stonebridge Lake Estates, Gilbert's premier lake community. Open floor plan with high ceilings, tile throughout the home & master with carpeting in the other 3 bedrooms. Ceiling fans in every room. Kitchen comes with granite counter tops, tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances and a separate laundry room just off the kitchen with front loading washer and dryer. 3 living areas--living room, family room with fireplace and a step-down laminate floored game or sitting room off the foyer. Extra large master bedroom, dual sink vanities and granite counters in both bathrooms. Lots of north facing glass to look out onto your lake and resort style backyard with pebble tech pool and in-ground hot tub. Private boat dock, covered patio with cantilevered patio extension, misting system, and even a boat to peddle around the lake in! The 3 car garage has lots of lighting, sink, and workbench. Great location for schools, shopping, dinning, and freeway access. The Heritage Trail system runs directly through the community and to nearby Freestone Park. Additionally, the large community pool is also within walking distance. Rent is $2395 with refundable deposit of $2395 with good credit. Owner pays for HOA fees and full pool/spa service. Resident is responsible for all utilities and landscaping. 12 or 24 month lease available. Pool table is to stay in front room. Furniture is for staging purposes only, and not included in the lease.