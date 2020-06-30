4197 East Rawhide Street

Amenities

***Occupied, viewings by appointment call 480-798-3198 to schedule. Available March1***



3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N7ALyXQLg8m



Special! Approved applicants who put a deposit down by Friday February 28 can select paint colors for Master Bedroom, Den, and Bedroom with ensuite Bathroom.



Location! Location! Location! Single Story 3 Bedroom PLUS Den, 3 Bathroom, & 3 Car Tandem Garage. Located Near Recker and Elliot! Front bedroom has its own separate bath & walk-in closet. This home will include upgraded tile throughout most of the home and large multi-slider door. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets and appliances. Crown molding through out and plantation shutters. Across from park, no neighbors in front or behind. Too many upgrades to list. Very functional and great use of space. Located in Morrison Ranch with lush, green tree lined streets, white picket fences, fishing lakes, greenbelts and parks galore! The home has a HERS value of 67 is Environments For Living ''Platinum Standard'' & “Powerhouse Green” for remarkable comfort, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability!



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,812.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

