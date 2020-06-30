All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4197 East Rawhide Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4197 East Rawhide Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:25 PM

4197 East Rawhide Street

4197 E Rawhide St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4197 E Rawhide St, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
***Occupied, viewings by appointment call 480-798-3198 to schedule. Available March1***

3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N7ALyXQLg8m

Special! Approved applicants who put a deposit down by Friday February 28 can select paint colors for Master Bedroom, Den, and Bedroom with ensuite Bathroom.

Location! Location! Location! Single Story 3 Bedroom PLUS Den, 3 Bathroom, & 3 Car Tandem Garage. Located Near Recker and Elliot! Front bedroom has its own separate bath & walk-in closet. This home will include upgraded tile throughout most of the home and large multi-slider door. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets and appliances. Crown molding through out and plantation shutters. Across from park, no neighbors in front or behind. Too many upgrades to list. Very functional and great use of space. Located in Morrison Ranch with lush, green tree lined streets, white picket fences, fishing lakes, greenbelts and parks galore! The home has a HERS value of 67 is Environments For Living ''Platinum Standard'' & “Powerhouse Green” for remarkable comfort, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,812.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4197 East Rawhide Street have any available units?
4197 East Rawhide Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4197 East Rawhide Street have?
Some of 4197 East Rawhide Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4197 East Rawhide Street currently offering any rent specials?
4197 East Rawhide Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4197 East Rawhide Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4197 East Rawhide Street is pet friendly.
Does 4197 East Rawhide Street offer parking?
Yes, 4197 East Rawhide Street offers parking.
Does 4197 East Rawhide Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4197 East Rawhide Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4197 East Rawhide Street have a pool?
No, 4197 East Rawhide Street does not have a pool.
Does 4197 East Rawhide Street have accessible units?
No, 4197 East Rawhide Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4197 East Rawhide Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4197 East Rawhide Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College