Last updated March 23 2020 at 10:37 PM

4192 E. Sandy Way

4192 East Sandy Way · No Longer Available
Location

4192 East Sandy Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom/2 bathroom/plus den with a 2 car garage located in Power Ranch. Open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and Master bathroom has separate tub/shower and dual sinks. Great backyard with covered patio.

Major Crossroads: Pecos and Power rd.

Near: Phoenix – Mesa Gateway Airport, The barn & Trailside Community Park, EVIT East Campus

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4192 E. Sandy Way have any available units?
4192 E. Sandy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4192 E. Sandy Way have?
Some of 4192 E. Sandy Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4192 E. Sandy Way currently offering any rent specials?
4192 E. Sandy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4192 E. Sandy Way pet-friendly?
No, 4192 E. Sandy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4192 E. Sandy Way offer parking?
Yes, 4192 E. Sandy Way offers parking.
Does 4192 E. Sandy Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4192 E. Sandy Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4192 E. Sandy Way have a pool?
No, 4192 E. Sandy Way does not have a pool.
Does 4192 E. Sandy Way have accessible units?
No, 4192 E. Sandy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4192 E. Sandy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4192 E. Sandy Way does not have units with dishwashers.

