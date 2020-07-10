4192 E. Sandy Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom/2 bathroom/plus den with a 2 car garage located in Power Ranch. Open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and Master bathroom has separate tub/shower and dual sinks. Great backyard with covered patio.



Major Crossroads: Pecos and Power rd.



Near: Phoenix – Mesa Gateway Airport, The barn & Trailside Community Park, EVIT East Campus



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.



Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***