Amenities

patio / balcony parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Gilbert 2 Bedroom - Close to Downtown Gilbert and all the action. Very clean two bedroom two bath twin home. Bedrooms are split. Neutral carpet with screened in patio area with storage. Assigned parking. Sorry, no pets allowed. No Smoking. www.rcpmaz.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5302898)