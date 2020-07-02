All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
4172 E Santa Fe Lane
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

4172 E Santa Fe Lane

4172 East Santa Fe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4172 East Santa Fe Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! Very nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner lot Gilbert home located in Power Ranch. The Power Ranch community offers multiple community pools, clubhouse, lakes with catch and release fishing and many parks and open areas. This home has a good amount of living space with a living room with patio door to backyard, family room and dining area. Neutral two-tone paint throughout, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Kitchen features breakfast bar, separate pantry, ceramic top stove, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master Suite includes walk-in closet, garden tub, larger vanity and double sinks. Beautifully landscaped front and backyards. Two car garage. Close to the 202 San Tan Freeway, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4172 E Santa Fe Lane have any available units?
4172 E Santa Fe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4172 E Santa Fe Lane have?
Some of 4172 E Santa Fe Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4172 E Santa Fe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4172 E Santa Fe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4172 E Santa Fe Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4172 E Santa Fe Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4172 E Santa Fe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4172 E Santa Fe Lane offers parking.
Does 4172 E Santa Fe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4172 E Santa Fe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4172 E Santa Fe Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4172 E Santa Fe Lane has a pool.
Does 4172 E Santa Fe Lane have accessible units?
No, 4172 E Santa Fe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4172 E Santa Fe Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4172 E Santa Fe Lane has units with dishwashers.
