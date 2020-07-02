4172 E Santa Fe Lane

Amenities

No Application Fees! Very nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner lot Gilbert home located in Power Ranch. The Power Ranch community offers multiple community pools, clubhouse, lakes with catch and release fishing and many parks and open areas. This home has a good amount of living space with a living room with patio door to backyard, family room and dining area. Neutral two-tone paint throughout, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Kitchen features breakfast bar, separate pantry, ceramic top stove, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master Suite includes walk-in closet, garden tub, larger vanity and double sinks. Beautifully landscaped front and backyards. Two car garage. Close to the 202 San Tan Freeway, shopping and restaurants.