4155 E Gail Dr

Amenities
Completely updated beautiful Gilbert home in The Gardens - Gorgeous quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, all updated fixtures and flooring. Floor to ceiling remodel was just recently completed. All 4 bedrooms, loft area, and laundry are upstairs (washer/dryer included); downstairs features family room + kitchen area. Garage has plenty of extra storage and epoxy coating on the floors. The wonderful Gardens community features many parks, a community pool, and great access to Gateway shopping area, Loop 202 access, Santan Village, ASU East, & much more. Really must see to appreciate just how fabulous this home is.
No Pets Allowed
