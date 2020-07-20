All apartments in Gilbert
4155 E Gail Dr

4155 E Gail Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4155 E Gail Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Completely updated beautiful Gilbert home in The Gardens - Gorgeous quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, all updated fixtures and flooring. Floor to ceiling remodel was just recently completed. All 4 bedrooms, loft area, and laundry are upstairs (washer/dryer included); downstairs features family room + kitchen area. Garage has plenty of extra storage and epoxy coating on the floors. The wonderful Gardens community features many parks, a community pool, and great access to Gateway shopping area, Loop 202 access, Santan Village, ASU East, & much more. Really must see to appreciate just how fabulous this home is.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3113645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4155 E Gail Dr have any available units?
4155 E Gail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4155 E Gail Dr have?
Some of 4155 E Gail Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4155 E Gail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4155 E Gail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4155 E Gail Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4155 E Gail Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4155 E Gail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4155 E Gail Dr offers parking.
Does 4155 E Gail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4155 E Gail Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4155 E Gail Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4155 E Gail Dr has a pool.
Does 4155 E Gail Dr have accessible units?
No, 4155 E Gail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4155 E Gail Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4155 E Gail Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
