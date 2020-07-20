4155 E Gail Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated pool extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Completely updated beautiful Gilbert home in The Gardens - Gorgeous quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, all updated fixtures and flooring. Floor to ceiling remodel was just recently completed. All 4 bedrooms, loft area, and laundry are upstairs (washer/dryer included); downstairs features family room + kitchen area. Garage has plenty of extra storage and epoxy coating on the floors. The wonderful Gardens community features many parks, a community pool, and great access to Gateway shopping area, Loop 202 access, Santan Village, ASU East, & much more. Really must see to appreciate just how fabulous this home is.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3113645)