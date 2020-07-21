4134 East Thunderheart Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM



Click to see if you qualify,



http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/



Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home located in Power Ranch! This home features stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen countertops, ceramic tile flooring and a covered rear patio. Backyard has faux grass with pavers! The bedrooms square footage is utilized beautifully. Kitchen has an R/O system and water softener in the garage. Shopping, entertainment and freeways are just minutes away.



Refundable Security Deposit: $1550

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $300

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250 Per Lessor Approval

Admin Fee: $199

Gilbert Rental Tax : 1.5%

Monthly Admin Fee: 3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.