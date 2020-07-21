All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4134 East Thunderheart Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4134 East Thunderheart Trail
Last updated July 15 2019 at 5:54 PM

4134 East Thunderheart Trail

4134 East Thunderheart Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4134 East Thunderheart Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home located in Power Ranch! This home features stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen countertops, ceramic tile flooring and a covered rear patio. Backyard has faux grass with pavers! The bedrooms square footage is utilized beautifully. Kitchen has an R/O system and water softener in the garage. Shopping, entertainment and freeways are just minutes away.

Refundable Security Deposit: $1550
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $300
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250 Per Lessor Approval
Admin Fee: $199
Gilbert Rental Tax : 1.5%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 East Thunderheart Trail have any available units?
4134 East Thunderheart Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4134 East Thunderheart Trail have?
Some of 4134 East Thunderheart Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4134 East Thunderheart Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4134 East Thunderheart Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 East Thunderheart Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4134 East Thunderheart Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4134 East Thunderheart Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4134 East Thunderheart Trail offers parking.
Does 4134 East Thunderheart Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4134 East Thunderheart Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 East Thunderheart Trail have a pool?
No, 4134 East Thunderheart Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4134 East Thunderheart Trail have accessible units?
No, 4134 East Thunderheart Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 East Thunderheart Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4134 East Thunderheart Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College