Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
413 East Bruce Avenue
Last updated January 16 2020

413 East Bruce Avenue

413 East Bruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

413 East Bruce Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed, 2 bath townhome on Burk and Elliott. Vaulted ceiling provides nice airy atmosphere, lots of light. Covered patio. Close to downtown Gilbert where there is lots of yummy restaurants and night life to chose from. Small dog under 20 lbs ok.

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions apply. Renters Insurance listing Transcity Property Management is also required

Call or text Barb 602-369-6116

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 East Bruce Avenue have any available units?
413 East Bruce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 413 East Bruce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
413 East Bruce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 East Bruce Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 East Bruce Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 413 East Bruce Avenue offer parking?
No, 413 East Bruce Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 413 East Bruce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 East Bruce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 East Bruce Avenue have a pool?
No, 413 East Bruce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 413 East Bruce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 413 East Bruce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 413 East Bruce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 East Bruce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 East Bruce Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 East Bruce Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

