413 East Bruce Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed, 2 bath townhome on Burk and Elliott. Vaulted ceiling provides nice airy atmosphere, lots of light. Covered patio. Close to downtown Gilbert where there is lots of yummy restaurants and night life to chose from. Small dog under 20 lbs ok.



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions apply. Renters Insurance listing Transcity Property Management is also required



Call or text Barb 602-369-6116



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.