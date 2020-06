4127 E APPLEBY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

POPULAR TRILOGY, AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY IN GILBERT. GATED COMMUNITY WITH GUARD ON DUTY 7AM-5PM. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT (AUG2018). TWO BEDROOMS PLUS DEN. 20'' TILE ON DIAGONAL IN LIVING AREAS. CARPETS IN BEDROOMS. TILE IN DEN. GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. SMOOTH COOK TOP COUNTER TOP RANGE. REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. CEILING FANS. MULTI-PANE WINDOWS. DOUBLE SINKS, SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER IN MASTER BATHROOM. WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BR. GAS FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM. TWO CAR GARAGE. COMMUNITY POOL. ALL INFORMATION DEEMED IMPORTANT TO BE RESEARCHED BY TENANT. INCOME REQUIREMENT 3X RENT. ONE SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR PURCHASING POOL KEY/GATE REMOTE. APPLICANTS MUST PHYSICALLY VIEW PROPERTY BEFORE SUBMITTING APPLICATION.