Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:02 PM

4122 E Thunderheart Trl

4122 E Thunderheart Trl · No Longer Available
Location

4122 E Thunderheart Trl, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18dca16027 ----
You will not find another home like this in this area. Enjoy all of what Power Ranch has to offer in a home that looks and feels new!

You'll love this upgraded two story home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, cherry wood floors throughout the kitchen and dining room, and a spacious loft with built in desks. In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, cherry cabinets, large island, and a pantry. The master bedroom suite features french doors the lead out to a private balcony, double sinks, separate tub and shower, and walk in closet.

There is something for everyone at Power Ranch, community pools, several parks, a catch & release lake & miles of greenbelts & walking paths - it's just a great place to call home!

Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
1.5% Gilbert TPT tax
2% monthly admin fee
$300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet (subject to owner approval)
Security deposit equal to one month's rent

Biking Walking Path
Community Pool
Granite Counters

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 E Thunderheart Trl have any available units?
4122 E Thunderheart Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 E Thunderheart Trl have?
Some of 4122 E Thunderheart Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 E Thunderheart Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4122 E Thunderheart Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 E Thunderheart Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4122 E Thunderheart Trl is pet friendly.
Does 4122 E Thunderheart Trl offer parking?
No, 4122 E Thunderheart Trl does not offer parking.
Does 4122 E Thunderheart Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4122 E Thunderheart Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 E Thunderheart Trl have a pool?
Yes, 4122 E Thunderheart Trl has a pool.
Does 4122 E Thunderheart Trl have accessible units?
No, 4122 E Thunderheart Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 E Thunderheart Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4122 E Thunderheart Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

