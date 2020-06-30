4122 E Thunderheart Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18dca16027 ----

You will not find another home like this in this area. Enjoy all of what Power Ranch has to offer in a home that looks and feels new!



You'll love this upgraded two story home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, cherry wood floors throughout the kitchen and dining room, and a spacious loft with built in desks. In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, cherry cabinets, large island, and a pantry. The master bedroom suite features french doors the lead out to a private balcony, double sinks, separate tub and shower, and walk in closet.



There is something for everyone at Power Ranch, community pools, several parks, a catch & release lake & miles of greenbelts & walking paths - it's just a great place to call home!



Other leasing fees:

$40 per adult application fee

$150 admin fee upon lease signing

1.5% Gilbert TPT tax

2% monthly admin fee

$300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet (subject to owner approval)

Security deposit equal to one month's rent



Biking Walking Path

Community Pool

Granite Counters