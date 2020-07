Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

UPGRADED HOME! 3 BEDROOM,2.5 BATH HOME. APPLIANCES INCLUDED IN THE LEASE. THIS HOME WHEN PURCHASED CAME WITH THE UPGRADE PACKAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND UPGRADED CABINETS, 20 INCH TILE ON ENTIRE FIRST FLOOR. THE WILLOW COMMUNITY HAS 2 POOLS AND A BIG PLAYGROUND. OWNER LOOKING FOR 12 MONTH PLUS LEASE. NO PETS.Showings start June 1, 2020