Gilbert, AZ
4112 E Oakland St
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:35 AM

4112 E Oakland St

4112 East Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4112 East Oakland Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful layout in the ever popular Willows. Home features a comfy living room, kitchen, dining and a bonus room/office downstairs with a full bathroom. The kitchen is nicely updated with stainless steel appliances, thick granite slab and ample cabinetry. Gorgeous tile throughout the bottom floor. Upstairs has three incredibly spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, upstairs laundry room and a perfect size loft! The side yard is professionally pavered - simply perfect for outdoors dining! The Willows is a fantastic community featuring walking paths, sports courts, pools, parks, and tree lined streets. This location is fabulous- just minutes from extensive shopping, restaurants, entertainment and freeway access.No Cats! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. Washer and Dryer Included, however they will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 E Oakland St have any available units?
4112 E Oakland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 E Oakland St have?
Some of 4112 E Oakland St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 E Oakland St currently offering any rent specials?
4112 E Oakland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 E Oakland St pet-friendly?
No, 4112 E Oakland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4112 E Oakland St offer parking?
Yes, 4112 E Oakland St offers parking.
Does 4112 E Oakland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4112 E Oakland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 E Oakland St have a pool?
Yes, 4112 E Oakland St has a pool.
Does 4112 E Oakland St have accessible units?
No, 4112 E Oakland St does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 E Oakland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 E Oakland St has units with dishwashers.
