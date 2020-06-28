4112 E Oakland St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful layout in the ever popular Willows. Home features a comfy living room, kitchen, dining and a bonus room/office downstairs with a full bathroom. The kitchen is nicely updated with stainless steel appliances, thick granite slab and ample cabinetry. Gorgeous tile throughout the bottom floor. Upstairs has three incredibly spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, upstairs laundry room and a perfect size loft! The side yard is professionally pavered - simply perfect for outdoors dining! The Willows is a fantastic community featuring walking paths, sports courts, pools, parks, and tree lined streets. This location is fabulous- just minutes from extensive shopping, restaurants, entertainment and freeway access.No Cats! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. Washer and Dryer Included, however they will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work.