4107 East Tulsa Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

READY TO GO 3 BED 2.5 BATH IN A GREAT LOCATION (THE WILLOWS)

PLAYGROUND LOCATED ACROSS THE STREET!!!! EASY ACCESS TO THE 202 WITH AN ABUNDANT RETAIL NEARBY. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. 42" KITCHEN CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, AND COMMUNITY POOL AND RECREATION AREAS. SMALL DOG OK. NO CATS.



LANDSCAPING TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE MOVE-IN.



Please e-mail jose.azhomesales@gmail.com for more details and info on applying.



***( Self Showing)***

To view the property ***( Self Showing)***

1. Make an account with rently.com

2. Provide day and time for viewing.

3. You're provided with a timed code for a self showing.

4. Use your code on the mechanical key box at the property.



Applications and office guidelines for qualification can be found at

(https://www.worldclass247.com/application....)

or just hit the apply now tab on rently.com



APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. LET ME KNOW IF YOU HAVE ANY OTHER QUESTIONS



Small dog considered. Any and all pets will require owner/management approval and considered on an individual basis.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.