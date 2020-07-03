All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4107 East Tulsa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4107 East Tulsa Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 2:53 AM

4107 East Tulsa Street

4107 East Tulsa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4107 East Tulsa Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
READY TO GO 3 BED 2.5 BATH IN A GREAT LOCATION (THE WILLOWS)
PLAYGROUND LOCATED ACROSS THE STREET!!!! EASY ACCESS TO THE 202 WITH AN ABUNDANT RETAIL NEARBY. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. 42" KITCHEN CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, AND COMMUNITY POOL AND RECREATION AREAS. SMALL DOG OK. NO CATS.

LANDSCAPING TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE MOVE-IN.

Please e-mail jose.azhomesales@gmail.com for more details and info on applying.

***( Self Showing)***
To view the property ***( Self Showing)***
1. Make an account with rently.com
2. Provide day and time for viewing.
3. You're provided with a timed code for a self showing.
4. Use your code on the mechanical key box at the property.

Applications and office guidelines for qualification can be found at
(https://www.worldclass247.com/application....)
or just hit the apply now tab on rently.com

APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. LET ME KNOW IF YOU HAVE ANY OTHER QUESTIONS

Small dog considered. Any and all pets will require owner/management approval and considered on an individual basis.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 East Tulsa Street have any available units?
4107 East Tulsa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 East Tulsa Street have?
Some of 4107 East Tulsa Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 East Tulsa Street currently offering any rent specials?
4107 East Tulsa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 East Tulsa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4107 East Tulsa Street is pet friendly.
Does 4107 East Tulsa Street offer parking?
No, 4107 East Tulsa Street does not offer parking.
Does 4107 East Tulsa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 East Tulsa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 East Tulsa Street have a pool?
Yes, 4107 East Tulsa Street has a pool.
Does 4107 East Tulsa Street have accessible units?
No, 4107 East Tulsa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 East Tulsa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 East Tulsa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College