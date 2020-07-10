4102 E Jasper Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b8c68c302c ----
COMING SOON! Sharp two story home in the Gardens with 2 car garage! This great home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, wrought iron railings and wood floors. Community has 3 pools, parks, playgrounds, sports courts, well maintained landscaping and located in a great area near new 202 freeway, shopping & restaurants! *SORRY - NO PETS ALLOWED! *City Tax plus 2% monthly admin fee = 3.5%.
One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available
12 Months
Disposal
Dryer
Garage