4099 East Jasper Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage cats allowed

Welcome Home! Nicely upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath in great Gilbert location. Kitchen complete with granite countertops, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances with refrigerator included. Nice size family room. The spacious master suite hosts a full bath, walk-in closet, and a cozy reading or office nook. Sunny french doors open out onto the covered balcony. Two car garage. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, lush open green belts, a basketball court, and playgrounds. HOA maintains all front yard landscaping. Close to great schools, shopping, and dining. Small dogs only. No cats!



Pets: Dogs will be considered, no cats. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



APPLY NOW: Click Here

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.