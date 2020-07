4058 E ERIE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

UPGRADED 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH WITH MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS. THIS HOME IS IN A GREAT PART OF GILBERT AND LOCATED CLOSE TO SAN TAN VILLAGE MALL AND THE 202. YOUR NEW HOMES COMES WITH 24'' TILE, GRAY CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR. TILE THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME ACCEPT FOR THE STAIRS. YOU WILL FIND THE MASTER BEDROOM, BATH, AND LAUNDRY ROOM ALL DOWNSTAIRS. UPPER LEVELS HAS KITCHEN, GREAT ROOM 2 BEDROOMS AND BATH PLUS A LARGE BALCONY. YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED TO CALL THIS YOUR NEW HOME.