4045 E Windsor Dr
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

4045 E Windsor Dr

4045 East Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4045 East Windsor Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
2Bdr Townhouse - Property Id: 210615

This beautiful Townhouse located in The Gardens of Gilbert community. Where you can enjoy 3 pools open year round (heated in the winter). Plus, multiple parks, picnic areas, basketball and volleyball courts throughout the community.
Vaulted ceilings with ceiling fan in all bedrooms and living room. Built in surround sound speakers for music/movie entertainment.
Washer/Dryer in the garage (2 car tandem).
Water Softner and new carpet.
Must see!!
Apply online.
http://turbo.rent/s/210615p
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210615
Property Id 210615

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5496102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 E Windsor Dr have any available units?
4045 E Windsor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4045 E Windsor Dr have?
Some of 4045 E Windsor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4045 E Windsor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4045 E Windsor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 E Windsor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4045 E Windsor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4045 E Windsor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4045 E Windsor Dr offers parking.
Does 4045 E Windsor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4045 E Windsor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 E Windsor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4045 E Windsor Dr has a pool.
Does 4045 E Windsor Dr have accessible units?
No, 4045 E Windsor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 E Windsor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4045 E Windsor Dr has units with dishwashers.
