4045 E Windsor Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage volleyball court

2Bdr Townhouse - Property Id: 210615



This beautiful Townhouse located in The Gardens of Gilbert community. Where you can enjoy 3 pools open year round (heated in the winter). Plus, multiple parks, picnic areas, basketball and volleyball courts throughout the community.

Vaulted ceilings with ceiling fan in all bedrooms and living room. Built in surround sound speakers for music/movie entertainment.

Washer/Dryer in the garage (2 car tandem).

Water Softner and new carpet.

Must see!!

Apply online.

http://turbo.rent/s/210615p

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210615

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5496102)