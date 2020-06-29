4045 E Windsor Dr

Amenities
2Bdr Townhouse - Property Id: 210615
This beautiful Townhouse located in The Gardens of Gilbert community. Where you can enjoy 3 pools open year round (heated in the winter). Plus, multiple parks, picnic areas, basketball and volleyball courts throughout the community.
Vaulted ceilings with ceiling fan in all bedrooms and living room. Built in surround sound speakers for music/movie entertainment.
Washer/Dryer in the garage (2 car tandem).
Water Softner and new carpet.
Must see!!
Apply online.
http://turbo.rent/s/210615p
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210615
Property Id 210615
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5496102)