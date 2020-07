Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground basketball court volleyball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court

2285 sq. ft home. 3 bedrooms and huge loft-family room upstairs. one room/den with a Great room downstairs. Newly painted neutral color through out. No homes behind this Cul-De-Sac lot. Larger than standard lot in this community. 3 community pools, family parks, playgrounds, basketball, volleyball, BBQ ramadas, etc. This home is a great family home in a great family neighborhood. Many kids in the sub division take buses to the surrounding Gilbert schools. Available now and vacant