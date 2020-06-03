3980 East Pinon Court

Amenities
Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Rental Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the US-60/Loop 202 Freeways and Beyond! Property Features Entry with Formal Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Spacious Living Room, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Double Sinks and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.