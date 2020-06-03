All apartments in Gilbert
3980 East Pinon Court
3980 East Pinon Court

3980 East Pinon Court · No Longer Available
Location

3980 East Pinon Court, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Rental Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the US-60/Loop 202 Freeways and Beyond! Property Features Entry with Formal Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Spacious Living Room, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Double Sinks and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3980 East Pinon Court have any available units?
3980 East Pinon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3980 East Pinon Court currently offering any rent specials?
3980 East Pinon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3980 East Pinon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3980 East Pinon Court is pet friendly.
Does 3980 East Pinon Court offer parking?
No, 3980 East Pinon Court does not offer parking.
Does 3980 East Pinon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3980 East Pinon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3980 East Pinon Court have a pool?
No, 3980 East Pinon Court does not have a pool.
Does 3980 East Pinon Court have accessible units?
No, 3980 East Pinon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3980 East Pinon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3980 East Pinon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3980 East Pinon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3980 East Pinon Court does not have units with air conditioning.

