3979 E Blue Sage Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Featuring 5 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. This home is located in the highly sought after Power Ranch. Soaring, cathedral ceilings greet you in the formal living and dining room. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Countertops, upgraded cabinets, Kitchen Island and custom tile backsplash. Backyard boasts covered patio, grassy area, built in BBQ and fire pit with additional seating. Backyard backs up to a lush, greenbelt with no neighbors behind you. This home is Smart Home ready with Rachio Sprinkler system, Nest thermostat, and Ring doorbell. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,285, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,285, Available 8/16/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.