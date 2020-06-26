All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:25 PM

3979 E Blue Sage Ct

3979 East Blue Sage Court · No Longer Available
Location

3979 East Blue Sage Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Featuring 5 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. This home is located in the highly sought after Power Ranch. Soaring, cathedral ceilings greet you in the formal living and dining room. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Countertops, upgraded cabinets, Kitchen Island and custom tile backsplash. Backyard boasts covered patio, grassy area, built in BBQ and fire pit with additional seating. Backyard backs up to a lush, greenbelt with no neighbors behind you. This home is Smart Home ready with Rachio Sprinkler system, Nest thermostat, and Ring doorbell. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,285, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,285, Available 8/16/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3979 E Blue Sage Ct have any available units?
3979 E Blue Sage Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3979 E Blue Sage Ct have?
Some of 3979 E Blue Sage Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3979 E Blue Sage Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3979 E Blue Sage Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3979 E Blue Sage Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3979 E Blue Sage Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3979 E Blue Sage Ct offer parking?
No, 3979 E Blue Sage Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3979 E Blue Sage Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3979 E Blue Sage Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3979 E Blue Sage Ct have a pool?
No, 3979 E Blue Sage Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3979 E Blue Sage Ct have accessible units?
No, 3979 E Blue Sage Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3979 E Blue Sage Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3979 E Blue Sage Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
