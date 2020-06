Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Darling single level built by Fulton. Home sits on a cul-de-sac lot. Four spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Open and spacious floor plan featuring large formals at entry and a nicely updated kitchen which overlooks the family room. Kitchen boasts of tall cabinetry, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Large neutral tile throughout the home. Fans in all the rooms. Washer and dryer are available if needed. Large backyard with ample space to entertain.