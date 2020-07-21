3946 E Blue Spruce ln

Amenities

putting green pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5af24d1048 ---- This home is only five years old & ready for you to rent it! OVER 45K IN UPGRADES in the backyard ALONE!! The backyard has synthetic grass, a large Ramada and putting green. Inside is clean and light and bright with new flooring, open kitchen and Garage features epoxy flooring & cabinets. Large formal living area, family room & loft. Five bedrooms and three full baths. (Available to show after 5/15/19) Move in Costs: $2100 Per month $2100 Partially Refundable Deposit $100 Admin fee $45 per adult application fee **1 Pet okay, upon approval. ****Tenant is required to have renters insurance adding owner and management company as named insured. None