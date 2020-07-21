All apartments in Gilbert
3946 E Blue Spruce ln

3946 East Blue Spruce Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3946 East Blue Spruce Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

putting green
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5af24d1048 ---- This home is only five years old & ready for you to rent it! OVER 45K IN UPGRADES in the backyard ALONE!! The backyard has synthetic grass, a large Ramada and putting green. Inside is clean and light and bright with new flooring, open kitchen and Garage features epoxy flooring & cabinets. Large formal living area, family room & loft. Five bedrooms and three full baths. (Available to show after 5/15/19) Move in Costs: $2100 Per month $2100 Partially Refundable Deposit $100 Admin fee $45 per adult application fee **1 Pet okay, upon approval. ****Tenant is required to have renters insurance adding owner and management company as named insured. None

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3946 E Blue Spruce ln have any available units?
3946 E Blue Spruce ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3946 E Blue Spruce ln have?
Some of 3946 E Blue Spruce ln's amenities include putting green, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3946 E Blue Spruce ln currently offering any rent specials?
3946 E Blue Spruce ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 E Blue Spruce ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3946 E Blue Spruce ln is pet friendly.
Does 3946 E Blue Spruce ln offer parking?
Yes, 3946 E Blue Spruce ln offers parking.
Does 3946 E Blue Spruce ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3946 E Blue Spruce ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 E Blue Spruce ln have a pool?
No, 3946 E Blue Spruce ln does not have a pool.
Does 3946 E Blue Spruce ln have accessible units?
No, 3946 E Blue Spruce ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 E Blue Spruce ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3946 E Blue Spruce ln does not have units with dishwashers.
