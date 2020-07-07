3945 S VINEYARD CT

Amenities
STUNNING 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Gilbert! This updated single level home is available for immediate move-in! Home features tile flooring throughout the kitchen and living space, carpet in the bedrooms, 9ft ceilings, sleek stainless steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a master bedroom, full master bathroom with separate shower, double sink vanity, master walk-in closet, Other amenities include 2 car garage, large laundry room, community playground, and much more! Quick access to the 202 *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*
2 Car Garage
Carpet
Covered Patio
Double Sink Vanity
Full Master Bedroom
Seperate Shower And Tub
Tile Flooring
Walk In Master Bedroom Closet