Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3945 S VINEYARD CT
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

3945 S VINEYARD CT

3945 South Vineyard Court · No Longer Available
Location

3945 South Vineyard Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b0c847043 ----
STUNNING 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Gilbert! This updated single level home is available for immediate move-in! Home features tile flooring throughout the kitchen and living space, carpet in the bedrooms, 9ft ceilings, sleek stainless steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a master bedroom, full master bathroom with separate shower, double sink vanity, master walk-in closet, Other amenities include 2 car garage, large laundry room, community playground, and much more! Quick access to the 202 *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*

2 Car Garage
Carpet
Covered Patio
Double Sink Vanity
Full Master Bedroom
Seperate Shower And Tub
Tile Flooring
Walk In Master Bedroom Closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3945 S VINEYARD CT have any available units?
3945 S VINEYARD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3945 S VINEYARD CT have?
Some of 3945 S VINEYARD CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3945 S VINEYARD CT currently offering any rent specials?
3945 S VINEYARD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3945 S VINEYARD CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3945 S VINEYARD CT is pet friendly.
Does 3945 S VINEYARD CT offer parking?
Yes, 3945 S VINEYARD CT offers parking.
Does 3945 S VINEYARD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3945 S VINEYARD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3945 S VINEYARD CT have a pool?
No, 3945 S VINEYARD CT does not have a pool.
Does 3945 S VINEYARD CT have accessible units?
No, 3945 S VINEYARD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3945 S VINEYARD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3945 S VINEYARD CT does not have units with dishwashers.

