3939 S RIM Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

GREAT LOCATION and COMMUNITY - POWER RANCH! TONS OF UPGRADED!!!! OPEN GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN HAS CHERRY STAINED CABINETS & GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator ,TWO TONE PAINT,NEW PLUSH CARPET & NEWER TILE THROUGHOUT. LOW MAINTENANCE HOME & YARD WITH BRICK PAVERS. Easy access to freeways in minutes. CLOSE TO SHOPPING SAN TAN VILLAGE MALL, RESTAURANTS AND MANY GROCERY STORES. COMMUNITY Park is just across the street. POWER RANCH MANY amenities - CLUBHOUSE, POOL, PARKS, SPA, WALKING TRAILS AND CATCH & RELEASE LAKES! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!