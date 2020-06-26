3939 East Edna Drive

Amenities

Check out this lovely home located in the heart of Gilbert! Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with a 3 car garage. Open floor plan. The kitchen features granite countertops, beautiful dark cabinets, and sleek black appliances. All of the bedrooms are spacious and provide excellent storage space! Loft and upstairs laundry. Neutral paint. Tile in all the right places. Paved courtyard. 3 car garage. This beautiful community offers pools, parks and sport courts. Close to schools, San Tan Village Mall, dining, entertainment and easy access to the 202.



Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=182878243



OR



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.