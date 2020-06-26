All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3939 East Edna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3939 East Edna Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 5:22 PM

3939 East Edna Drive

3939 E Edna Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3939 E Edna Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this lovely home located in the heart of Gilbert! Nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with a 3 car garage. Open floor plan. The kitchen features granite countertops, beautiful dark cabinets, and sleek black appliances. All of the bedrooms are spacious and provide excellent storage space! Loft and upstairs laundry. Neutral paint. Tile in all the right places. Paved courtyard. 3 car garage. This beautiful community offers pools, parks and sport courts. Close to schools, San Tan Village Mall, dining, entertainment and easy access to the 202.

Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=182878243

OR

Search for more available properties atÃx82Â www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 East Edna Drive have any available units?
3939 East Edna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3939 East Edna Drive have?
Some of 3939 East Edna Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 East Edna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3939 East Edna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 East Edna Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3939 East Edna Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3939 East Edna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3939 East Edna Drive offers parking.
Does 3939 East Edna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 East Edna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 East Edna Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3939 East Edna Drive has a pool.
Does 3939 East Edna Drive have accessible units?
No, 3939 East Edna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 East Edna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3939 East Edna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College