Gilbert, AZ
3927 East Edna Drive
Last updated May 22 2019 at 5:01 PM

3927 East Edna Drive

3927 E Edna Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3927 E Edna Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Neweer 4 bedroom 3 bath plus a loft in Gilberts Cooley Station. This spacious home features an eat in kitchen with granite countertops and all appliances. Neutral paint and flooring. Blinds thoughout. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Full master bath with double sinks. Two car garage. Beautiful community with pool, parks and tons of walking/biking paths. Close to great schools, shopping, and dining. Easy access to the 202. **650 or higher credit score to be considered.

Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 East Edna Drive have any available units?
3927 East Edna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3927 East Edna Drive have?
Some of 3927 East Edna Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3927 East Edna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3927 East Edna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 East Edna Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3927 East Edna Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3927 East Edna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3927 East Edna Drive offers parking.
Does 3927 East Edna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3927 East Edna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 East Edna Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3927 East Edna Drive has a pool.
Does 3927 East Edna Drive have accessible units?
No, 3927 East Edna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 East Edna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3927 East Edna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
