3927 East Edna Drive

Neweer 4 bedroom 3 bath plus a loft in Gilberts Cooley Station. This spacious home features an eat in kitchen with granite countertops and all appliances. Neutral paint and flooring. Blinds thoughout. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Full master bath with double sinks. Two car garage. Beautiful community with pool, parks and tons of walking/biking paths. Close to great schools, shopping, and dining. Easy access to the 202. **650 or higher credit score to be considered.



Fee Structure:



-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)



-$50 application fee per adult (18+)



-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.