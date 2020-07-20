3921 East Barbarita Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a great 3 bedroom + den family home! The functional floor plan offers a living room/dining room option with shutters. The kitchen has lots of maple cabinets, pantry, black appliances and has a nice sized eat-in area. The great room with gas fireplace adjoins the kitchen and has easy access to the covered patio area. Backyard is perfect for enjoying our wonderful Arizona nights. Garage has built-in cabinets and side door. Home is located in a community that is close to freeway access, shopping, schools and lots of restaurants.



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.