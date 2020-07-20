All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3921 East Barbarita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3921 East Barbarita Avenue
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:05 PM

3921 East Barbarita Avenue

3921 East Barbarita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3921 East Barbarita Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a great 3 bedroom + den family home! The functional floor plan offers a living room/dining room option with shutters. The kitchen has lots of maple cabinets, pantry, black appliances and has a nice sized eat-in area. The great room with gas fireplace adjoins the kitchen and has easy access to the covered patio area. Backyard is perfect for enjoying our wonderful Arizona nights. Garage has built-in cabinets and side door. Home is located in a community that is close to freeway access, shopping, schools and lots of restaurants.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 East Barbarita Avenue have any available units?
3921 East Barbarita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 East Barbarita Avenue have?
Some of 3921 East Barbarita Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 East Barbarita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3921 East Barbarita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 East Barbarita Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 East Barbarita Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3921 East Barbarita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3921 East Barbarita Avenue offers parking.
Does 3921 East Barbarita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 East Barbarita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 East Barbarita Avenue have a pool?
No, 3921 East Barbarita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3921 East Barbarita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3921 East Barbarita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 East Barbarita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3921 East Barbarita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College