Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

3879 E Kent Ave

3879 E Kent Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3879 E Kent Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Ray Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Gilbert 2 Story - Gorgeous kitchen with modern appliances! Tons of counter space and cute breakfast bar! Large pantry with plenty of storage space. Carpet in the living room with contemporary accent wall! Gorgeous floors upstairs in the loft and bedrooms. Master suite includes double sinks and a separate shower and tub. Adorable backyard patio area! Community pool access included. Call today!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1600
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1600
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
No pets please

Upon approved application the $1600 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5227373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3879 E Kent Ave have any available units?
3879 E Kent Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3879 E Kent Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3879 E Kent Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3879 E Kent Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3879 E Kent Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3879 E Kent Ave offer parking?
No, 3879 E Kent Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3879 E Kent Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3879 E Kent Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3879 E Kent Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3879 E Kent Ave has a pool.
Does 3879 E Kent Ave have accessible units?
No, 3879 E Kent Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3879 E Kent Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3879 E Kent Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3879 E Kent Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3879 E Kent Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

