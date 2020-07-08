3879 E Kent Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Gilbert 2 Story - Gorgeous kitchen with modern appliances! Tons of counter space and cute breakfast bar! Large pantry with plenty of storage space. Carpet in the living room with contemporary accent wall! Gorgeous floors upstairs in the loft and bedrooms. Master suite includes double sinks and a separate shower and tub. Adorable backyard patio area! Community pool access included. Call today!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1600

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1600

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

No pets please



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1600 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5227373)