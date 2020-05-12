All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

3875 E PHELPS Street

3875 East Phelps Street · No Longer Available
Location

3875 East Phelps Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, Upscale Property for Lease! Plantation shutters, Soaring ceilings, granite kitchen island, Butler pantry, RO drinking water, generous walk-In Pantry. Upgraded flooring throughout, including 18'' tile. Large master suite, large bath with separate vanities. 3 car Garage has tandem space plus storage cabinets. Energy efficient: Newer A/C, sun screens, extra insulation in roof and garage door. Plenty of storage, and ceiling fans throughout. Washer and Dryer included. Serene backyard atmosphere with paver patio, water feature, irrigation & beautiful extended patio cover. You'll have use of luxurious community pool. Close to shopping, freeways, medical, golf, great schools! This is a pet-free house. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3875 E PHELPS Street have any available units?
3875 E PHELPS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3875 E PHELPS Street have?
Some of 3875 E PHELPS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3875 E PHELPS Street currently offering any rent specials?
3875 E PHELPS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3875 E PHELPS Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3875 E PHELPS Street is pet friendly.
Does 3875 E PHELPS Street offer parking?
Yes, 3875 E PHELPS Street offers parking.
Does 3875 E PHELPS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3875 E PHELPS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3875 E PHELPS Street have a pool?
Yes, 3875 E PHELPS Street has a pool.
Does 3875 E PHELPS Street have accessible units?
No, 3875 E PHELPS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3875 E PHELPS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3875 E PHELPS Street has units with dishwashers.
