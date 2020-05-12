3875 E PHELPS Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, Upscale Property for Lease! Plantation shutters, Soaring ceilings, granite kitchen island, Butler pantry, RO drinking water, generous walk-In Pantry. Upgraded flooring throughout, including 18'' tile. Large master suite, large bath with separate vanities. 3 car Garage has tandem space plus storage cabinets. Energy efficient: Newer A/C, sun screens, extra insulation in roof and garage door. Plenty of storage, and ceiling fans throughout. Washer and Dryer included. Serene backyard atmosphere with paver patio, water feature, irrigation & beautiful extended patio cover. You'll have use of luxurious community pool. Close to shopping, freeways, medical, golf, great schools! This is a pet-free house. Thank you.