3875 E PHELPS Street

Amenities
Beautiful, Upscale Property for Lease! Plantation shutters, Soaring ceilings, granite kitchen island, Butler pantry, RO drinking water, generous walk-In Pantry. Upgraded flooring throughout, including 18'' tile. Large master suite, large bath with separate vanities. 3 car Garage has tandem space plus storage cabinets. Energy efficient: Newer A/C, sun screens, extra insulation in roof and garage door. Plenty of storage, and ceiling fans throughout. Washer and Dryer included. Serene backyard atmosphere with paver patio, water feature, irrigation & beautiful extended patio cover. You'll have use of luxurious community pool. Close to shopping, freeways, medical, golf, great schools! This is a pet-free house. Thank you.