3858 E Leslie Dr

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry playground pool

Leslie Drive - Property Id: 222017



Great open floor plan with loads of upgrades. New tile, carpet, paint, surround sound, open kitchen and plenty more. The entire downstairs is perfect for entertaining with a newly remodeled custom kitchen, soft-close drawers & cabinets, upgraded counter tops, backsplash and appliances. There are 2 sliding doors that lead to the outdoor living space with turf and pavers to enjoy our perfect Arizona evenings. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and the laundry room. The master suite has a private step out balcony and a perfect reading nook, nursery or home office. The open loft is another entertaining living space. Ceiling fans & surround sound in every room. Cooley Station is a great community of good neighbors and holiday events. It offers 3 large pools, one heated, tons of green space, walking trails, playgrounds, basketball court & amazing schools. Come see this listing, it won't last! R/O & Soft Water * Sorry No Smoking/No cats

