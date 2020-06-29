All apartments in Gilbert
3858 E Leslie Dr
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

3858 E Leslie Dr

3858 East Leslie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3858 East Leslie Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Leslie Drive - Property Id: 222017

Great open floor plan with loads of upgrades. New tile, carpet, paint, surround sound, open kitchen and plenty more. The entire downstairs is perfect for entertaining with a newly remodeled custom kitchen, soft-close drawers & cabinets, upgraded counter tops, backsplash and appliances. There are 2 sliding doors that lead to the outdoor living space with turf and pavers to enjoy our perfect Arizona evenings. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and the laundry room. The master suite has a private step out balcony and a perfect reading nook, nursery or home office. The open loft is another entertaining living space. Ceiling fans & surround sound in every room. Cooley Station is a great community of good neighbors and holiday events. It offers 3 large pools, one heated, tons of green space, walking trails, playgrounds, basketball court & amazing schools. Come see this listing, it won't last! R/O & Soft Water * Sorry No Smoking/No cats
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222017
Property Id 222017

(RLNE5538742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3858 E Leslie Dr have any available units?
3858 E Leslie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3858 E Leslie Dr have?
Some of 3858 E Leslie Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3858 E Leslie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3858 E Leslie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3858 E Leslie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3858 E Leslie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3858 E Leslie Dr offer parking?
No, 3858 E Leslie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3858 E Leslie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3858 E Leslie Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3858 E Leslie Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3858 E Leslie Dr has a pool.
Does 3858 E Leslie Dr have accessible units?
No, 3858 E Leslie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3858 E Leslie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3858 E Leslie Dr has units with dishwashers.
