3854 E FLOWER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home, located on a park lot, with no neighbors to the north, is contemporary and inviting. 36'' plank tile flooring every where but the master bedroom. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, sleek subway tile compliment the dramatic cabinets making the kitchen a showpiece. Bathrooms boast Quartz countertops & Rohl plumbing fixtures. 3rd bedroom currently a dressing room - owner will be removing closet & returning room to a bedroom. Epoxied floors & built in cabinets in garage. Garage is also wired for electric car charging. Whole house water filtration system and reverse osmosis. Too many upgrades to list! Owner holds an Arizona Real Estate License. No pets or smoking please.