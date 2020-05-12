All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
3854 E FLOWER Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:00 AM

3854 E FLOWER Street

3854 East Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

3854 East Flower Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home, located on a park lot, with no neighbors to the north, is contemporary and inviting. 36'' plank tile flooring every where but the master bedroom. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, sleek subway tile compliment the dramatic cabinets making the kitchen a showpiece. Bathrooms boast Quartz countertops & Rohl plumbing fixtures. 3rd bedroom currently a dressing room - owner will be removing closet & returning room to a bedroom. Epoxied floors & built in cabinets in garage. Garage is also wired for electric car charging. Whole house water filtration system and reverse osmosis. Too many upgrades to list! Owner holds an Arizona Real Estate License. No pets or smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3854 E FLOWER Street have any available units?
3854 E FLOWER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3854 E FLOWER Street have?
Some of 3854 E FLOWER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3854 E FLOWER Street currently offering any rent specials?
3854 E FLOWER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3854 E FLOWER Street pet-friendly?
No, 3854 E FLOWER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3854 E FLOWER Street offer parking?
Yes, 3854 E FLOWER Street offers parking.
Does 3854 E FLOWER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3854 E FLOWER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3854 E FLOWER Street have a pool?
No, 3854 E FLOWER Street does not have a pool.
Does 3854 E FLOWER Street have accessible units?
No, 3854 E FLOWER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3854 E FLOWER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3854 E FLOWER Street has units with dishwashers.

