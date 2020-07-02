All apartments in Gilbert
3839 E YEAGER Drive

3839 East Yeager Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3839 East Yeager Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Very Nice Gilbert Home in the Attractive Cooley Station Subdivision. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths with a Huge Bonus/Game Room! One Bedroom is Downstairs with its own Bathroom. Lots of Slate Flooring along with Wood Flooring and Carpet in the Bedrooms. Newer Gas Stove. Beautiful Synthetic Grass in Front. Large Rooms and Bedrooms. Paver Covered Patio at Spacious Backyard. 2 Community Pools and Multiple Parks. Available June 8th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 E YEAGER Drive have any available units?
3839 E YEAGER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3839 E YEAGER Drive have?
Some of 3839 E YEAGER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3839 E YEAGER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3839 E YEAGER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 E YEAGER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3839 E YEAGER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3839 E YEAGER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3839 E YEAGER Drive offers parking.
Does 3839 E YEAGER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3839 E YEAGER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 E YEAGER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3839 E YEAGER Drive has a pool.
Does 3839 E YEAGER Drive have accessible units?
No, 3839 E YEAGER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 E YEAGER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3839 E YEAGER Drive has units with dishwashers.

