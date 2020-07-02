Very Nice Gilbert Home in the Attractive Cooley Station Subdivision. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths with a Huge Bonus/Game Room! One Bedroom is Downstairs with its own Bathroom. Lots of Slate Flooring along with Wood Flooring and Carpet in the Bedrooms. Newer Gas Stove. Beautiful Synthetic Grass in Front. Large Rooms and Bedrooms. Paver Covered Patio at Spacious Backyard. 2 Community Pools and Multiple Parks. Available June 8th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3839 E YEAGER Drive have any available units?
3839 E YEAGER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3839 E YEAGER Drive have?
Some of 3839 E YEAGER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3839 E YEAGER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3839 E YEAGER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.