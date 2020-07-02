3839 E YEAGER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Very Nice Gilbert Home in the Attractive Cooley Station Subdivision. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths with a Huge Bonus/Game Room! One Bedroom is Downstairs with its own Bathroom. Lots of Slate Flooring along with Wood Flooring and Carpet in the Bedrooms. Newer Gas Stove. Beautiful Synthetic Grass in Front. Large Rooms and Bedrooms. Paver Covered Patio at Spacious Backyard. 2 Community Pools and Multiple Parks. Available June 8th.