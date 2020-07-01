All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 26 2020 at 8:44 PM

3820 East Baranca Road

3820 East Baranca Road · No Longer Available
Location

3820 East Baranca Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Coronado Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Spacious single story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in desirable Coronado Ranch! Over 2300 sq. ft. of living space. This beautiful home features an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, kitchen island with breakfast bar and nook. Kitchen opens to the family room for easy entertaining. Separate formal living and dining room with loads of natural sunlight. Master bedroom with private access to the back patio, full bath, and walk-in closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Additional features include vaulted ceilings, blinds, ceiling fans throughout. Tile in all the right places. Premium lot with greenbelt view, mature landscaping and covered patio. Low maintenance front yard landscaping and grassy backyard. Two car garage. Close to great schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Currently tenant occupied through 2/29. Available for early to mid-March move in. No cats. 1 small dog upon owner approval.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 small dog upon owner approval, no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

