3813 E CAVALRY Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Available for rent on June 1st 2019 is this beautiful 4 bedroom single level home. Situated with a north south elevation on a quiet tree lined street at the end of a cul-de-sac in the award winning community of Power Ranch. This popular and desirable open floor plan has tile in all the right places and vaulted ceilings. Split master bedroom suite with separate shower and tub, double vanity and walk in closet. Two tone paint through out. Kitchen with pantry, island. All appliances are included. The covered patio looks out over the largelanscaped back yard with extended concrete patio perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. Double RV gate to the left side of the home for easy access to the back yard. A rated school district. Power Ranch has 2 community pools, catch and release fishing plus more.