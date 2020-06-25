All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
3813 E CAVALRY Court
3813 E CAVALRY Court

3813 East Cavalry Court · No Longer Available
Location

3813 East Cavalry Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Available for rent on June 1st 2019 is this beautiful 4 bedroom single level home. Situated with a north south elevation on a quiet tree lined street at the end of a cul-de-sac in the award winning community of Power Ranch. This popular and desirable open floor plan has tile in all the right places and vaulted ceilings. Split master bedroom suite with separate shower and tub, double vanity and walk in closet. Two tone paint through out. Kitchen with pantry, island. All appliances are included. The covered patio looks out over the largelanscaped back yard with extended concrete patio perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. Double RV gate to the left side of the home for easy access to the back yard. A rated school district. Power Ranch has 2 community pools, catch and release fishing plus more. Two tone paint through out. Kitchen with pantry, island. All appliances are included. The covered patio looks out over the largelanscaped back yard with extended concrete patio perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. Double RV gate to the left side of the home for easy access to the back yard. A rated school district. Power Ranch has 2 community pools, catch and release fishing plus more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 E CAVALRY Court have any available units?
3813 E CAVALRY Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 E CAVALRY Court have?
Some of 3813 E CAVALRY Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 E CAVALRY Court currently offering any rent specials?
3813 E CAVALRY Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 E CAVALRY Court pet-friendly?
No, 3813 E CAVALRY Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3813 E CAVALRY Court offer parking?
Yes, 3813 E CAVALRY Court offers parking.
Does 3813 E CAVALRY Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 E CAVALRY Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 E CAVALRY Court have a pool?
Yes, 3813 E CAVALRY Court has a pool.
Does 3813 E CAVALRY Court have accessible units?
No, 3813 E CAVALRY Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 E CAVALRY Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 E CAVALRY Court has units with dishwashers.
