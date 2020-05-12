3812 E Fairview Street

Amenities

Charming Large 3 Bed home + Loft in Chandler with Community Pool!! - Charming independent large 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in well established community with Community Pool with charming curb appeal, 2 car garage w/extended driveway, and low maintenance landscaping. Interior boasts formal living room, dining room and family room, tile flooring in high traffic areas, and carpet in the right places. Eat-in kitchen includes high-end stainless-steel appliances, large staggered maple cabinets, granite countertops, and center island. Spacious master suite has designer paint, full bath with double sinks, separate tub/shower, and walk-in closet. Oversized loft upstairs. All 3 bedrooms upstairs. All appliances fully equipped - Refrigerator, Washing Machine & Clothes Dryer for quick move in. Out back you will find covered patio, the right amount of grass, and pavers. Community features Pool, lush green areas, common BBQs, and kids' playground. Home is vacant and ready to Move in....Must See!!



