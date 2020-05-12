All apartments in Gilbert
3812 E Fairview Street
3812 E Fairview Street

3812 East Fairview Street · No Longer Available
Location

3812 East Fairview Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Charming Large 3 Bed home + Loft in Chandler with Community Pool!! - Charming independent large 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in well established community with Community Pool with charming curb appeal, 2 car garage w/extended driveway, and low maintenance landscaping. Interior boasts formal living room, dining room and family room, tile flooring in high traffic areas, and carpet in the right places. Eat-in kitchen includes high-end stainless-steel appliances, large staggered maple cabinets, granite countertops, and center island. Spacious master suite has designer paint, full bath with double sinks, separate tub/shower, and walk-in closet. Oversized loft upstairs. All 3 bedrooms upstairs. All appliances fully equipped - Refrigerator, Washing Machine & Clothes Dryer for quick move in. Out back you will find covered patio, the right amount of grass, and pavers. Community features Pool, lush green areas, common BBQs, and kids' playground. Home is vacant and ready to Move in....Must See!!

(RLNE5716967)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 E Fairview Street have any available units?
3812 E Fairview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 E Fairview Street have?
Some of 3812 E Fairview Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 E Fairview Street currently offering any rent specials?
3812 E Fairview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 E Fairview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3812 E Fairview Street is pet friendly.
Does 3812 E Fairview Street offer parking?
Yes, 3812 E Fairview Street offers parking.
Does 3812 E Fairview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 E Fairview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 E Fairview Street have a pool?
Yes, 3812 E Fairview Street has a pool.
Does 3812 E Fairview Street have accessible units?
No, 3812 E Fairview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 E Fairview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 E Fairview Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
