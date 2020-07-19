3797 E IRONHORSE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Great single level 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in excellent condition located in award-winning Power Ranch community is move-in ready & waiting for you! Split bedroom floorplan, open great room layout w/eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, window blinds, lg master has walk-in closet, double sinks in the master bath, pre-wired for surround sound. Bkyd features covered patio, mature trees, grassy area & shed for storage. A beautiful home in one of Gilbert's best communities - amenities include: community pool & spa, parks, lighted tennis courts, sand volleyball, basketball courts, clubhouse, catch & release lake, playgrounds, walking/biking paths, close to shopping, medical, schools & recreation areas. Anything of material importance to be verified by the Buyer. Owner may look at a small dog but more$