Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3797 E IRONHORSE Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3797 E IRONHORSE Road

3797 East Ironhorse Road · No Longer Available
Location

3797 East Ironhorse Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Great single level 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in excellent condition located in award-winning Power Ranch community is move-in ready & waiting for you! Split bedroom floorplan, open great room layout w/eat-in kitchen, ceiling fans, window blinds, lg master has walk-in closet, double sinks in the master bath, pre-wired for surround sound. Bkyd features covered patio, mature trees, grassy area & shed for storage. A beautiful home in one of Gilbert's best communities - amenities include: community pool & spa, parks, lighted tennis courts, sand volleyball, basketball courts, clubhouse, catch & release lake, playgrounds, walking/biking paths, close to shopping, medical, schools & recreation areas. Anything of material importance to be verified by the Buyer. Owner may look at a small dog but more$

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3797 E IRONHORSE Road have any available units?
3797 E IRONHORSE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3797 E IRONHORSE Road have?
Some of 3797 E IRONHORSE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3797 E IRONHORSE Road currently offering any rent specials?
3797 E IRONHORSE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3797 E IRONHORSE Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3797 E IRONHORSE Road is pet friendly.
Does 3797 E IRONHORSE Road offer parking?
Yes, 3797 E IRONHORSE Road offers parking.
Does 3797 E IRONHORSE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3797 E IRONHORSE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3797 E IRONHORSE Road have a pool?
Yes, 3797 E IRONHORSE Road has a pool.
Does 3797 E IRONHORSE Road have accessible units?
No, 3797 E IRONHORSE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3797 E IRONHORSE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3797 E IRONHORSE Road has units with dishwashers.
