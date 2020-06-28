3730 South Winter Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool basketball court

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo in the highly sought after community of Power Ranch! Nicely upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, staggered cabinets, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room. Master bedroom with full master bath with dual sinks. Community amenities include pool, basketball courts, ramadas, 2 great catch and release lakes. Close to great shopping and dining. Easy access to the 202.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

OR

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.