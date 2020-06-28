All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 30 2019 at 10:14 PM

3730 South Winter Lane

3730 South Winter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3730 South Winter Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom condo in the highly sought after community of Power Ranch! Nicely upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, staggered cabinets, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room. Master bedroom with full master bath with dual sinks. Community amenities include pool, basketball courts, ramadas, 2 great catch and release lakes. Close to great shopping and dining. Easy access to the 202.

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 South Winter Lane have any available units?
3730 South Winter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 South Winter Lane have?
Some of 3730 South Winter Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 South Winter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3730 South Winter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 South Winter Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3730 South Winter Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3730 South Winter Lane offer parking?
No, 3730 South Winter Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3730 South Winter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 South Winter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 South Winter Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3730 South Winter Lane has a pool.
Does 3730 South Winter Lane have accessible units?
No, 3730 South Winter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 South Winter Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3730 South Winter Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
