3704 E ROBERT Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

No Application Fees!!! Larger 4 bedroom+ Loft, 3 bathroom, Gilbert home with community pool. This home offers an open floor plan with a number of upgrades including ceiling fans in each room, upgraded blinds throughout, tile flooring, upgraded carpeting, separate living room, dining room and large loft upstairs. This home does feature one bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. The upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, oversized island, stainless steel appliances which includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and 5-burner gas range. Large master suite includes huge walk-in closet, separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks. Upstairs laundry with space for storage. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Close to shopping, schools and the 202