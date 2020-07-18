All apartments in Gilbert
3704 E ROBERT Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3704 E ROBERT Street

3704 East Robert Street · No Longer Available
Location

3704 East Robert Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
No Application Fees!!! Larger 4 bedroom+ Loft, 3 bathroom, Gilbert home with community pool. This home offers an open floor plan with a number of upgrades including ceiling fans in each room, upgraded blinds throughout, tile flooring, upgraded carpeting, separate living room, dining room and large loft upstairs. This home does feature one bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. The upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, oversized island, stainless steel appliances which includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and 5-burner gas range. Large master suite includes huge walk-in closet, separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks. Upstairs laundry with space for storage. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Close to shopping, schools and the 202

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 E ROBERT Street have any available units?
3704 E ROBERT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3704 E ROBERT Street have?
Some of 3704 E ROBERT Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 E ROBERT Street currently offering any rent specials?
3704 E ROBERT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 E ROBERT Street pet-friendly?
No, 3704 E ROBERT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3704 E ROBERT Street offer parking?
No, 3704 E ROBERT Street does not offer parking.
Does 3704 E ROBERT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 E ROBERT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 E ROBERT Street have a pool?
Yes, 3704 E ROBERT Street has a pool.
Does 3704 E ROBERT Street have accessible units?
No, 3704 E ROBERT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 E ROBERT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3704 E ROBERT Street has units with dishwashers.
