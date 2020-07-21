3701 S Vineyard Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic 4 Bedroom with DEN and 3 Full Bathrooms in the Notable "Power Ranch Master Planned Community" Tile and carpet in all the right places. New wood plank look flooring in den, entry & living room * The Family room and kitchen are very open and inviting with a large walk-in pantry, Island, B/I microwave * Large den/office/playroom on 1st level * B/I desk center on 2nd floor perfect for homework * Master Suite is very spacious with separate tub and shower and has a large walk-in closet. The BIG backyard includes a large covered patio. Amenities of Power Ranch include:pools, parks, sports courts, biking and walking trails,lake. All information is deemed RELIABLE but not GUARANTEED. Call ANNDEE 480-600-2255 at MBA Real Estate

*Application Fee- $40.00 per adult

*Rent- $2100.00 plus 4% tax/admin ($84.00) $2184.00 total monthly

*Security Deposit- $2450.00 (if qualified)

*One Time Admin Fee- $200.00

*Pet Fee- $250.00 (upon approval)