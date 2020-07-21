All apartments in Gilbert
3701 S Vineyard Ave
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:36 AM

3701 S Vineyard Ave

3701 South Vineyard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3701 South Vineyard Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 4 Bedroom with DEN and 3 Full Bathrooms in the Notable "Power Ranch Master Planned Community" Tile and carpet in all the right places. New wood plank look flooring in den, entry & living room * The Family room and kitchen are very open and inviting with a large walk-in pantry, Island, B/I microwave * Large den/office/playroom on 1st level * B/I desk center on 2nd floor perfect for homework * Master Suite is very spacious with separate tub and shower and has a large walk-in closet. The BIG backyard includes a large covered patio. Amenities of Power Ranch include:pools, parks, sports courts, biking and walking trails,lake. All information is deemed RELIABLE but not GUARANTEED. Call ANNDEE 480-600-2255 at MBA Real Estate
*Application Fee- $40.00 per adult
*Rent- $2100.00 plus 4% tax/admin ($84.00) $2184.00 total monthly
*Security Deposit- $2450.00 (if qualified)
*One Time Admin Fee- $200.00
*Pet Fee- $250.00 (upon approval)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 S Vineyard Ave have any available units?
3701 S Vineyard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 S Vineyard Ave have?
Some of 3701 S Vineyard Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 S Vineyard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3701 S Vineyard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 S Vineyard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 S Vineyard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3701 S Vineyard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3701 S Vineyard Ave offers parking.
Does 3701 S Vineyard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 S Vineyard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 S Vineyard Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3701 S Vineyard Ave has a pool.
Does 3701 S Vineyard Ave have accessible units?
No, 3701 S Vineyard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 S Vineyard Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 S Vineyard Ave has units with dishwashers.
