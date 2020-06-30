All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3700 E DERRINGER Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3700 E DERRINGER Way
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM

3700 E DERRINGER Way

3700 East Derringer Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3700 East Derringer Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful home is full of amenities...wood flooring, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, built in bar in backyard, misting system on the covered patio, enclosed garden and much more. Both Bathrooms are upgraded with modern fixtures and colors. Separate office/den when you walk in the front door. Tons of storage, windows and natural light. Directly across the street from the park and green belt, walking distance to schools, shopping and restaurants. This home will be gone in an instant! Tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 E DERRINGER Way have any available units?
3700 E DERRINGER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 E DERRINGER Way have?
Some of 3700 E DERRINGER Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 E DERRINGER Way currently offering any rent specials?
3700 E DERRINGER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 E DERRINGER Way pet-friendly?
No, 3700 E DERRINGER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3700 E DERRINGER Way offer parking?
No, 3700 E DERRINGER Way does not offer parking.
Does 3700 E DERRINGER Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 E DERRINGER Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 E DERRINGER Way have a pool?
No, 3700 E DERRINGER Way does not have a pool.
Does 3700 E DERRINGER Way have accessible units?
No, 3700 E DERRINGER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 E DERRINGER Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 E DERRINGER Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College