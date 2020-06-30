3700 E DERRINGER Way

Amenities

This beautiful home is full of amenities...wood flooring, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, built in bar in backyard, misting system on the covered patio, enclosed garden and much more. Both Bathrooms are upgraded with modern fixtures and colors. Separate office/den when you walk in the front door. Tons of storage, windows and natural light. Directly across the street from the park and green belt, walking distance to schools, shopping and restaurants. This home will be gone in an instant! Tour today.